ASTM tests exoskeletons for proposed 'firefighter readiness' standard

May 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The exoskeletons and exosuits committee (F48) of industry standards association ASTM has proposed a new test method for evaluating exoskeleton device performance on first responder tasks.

According to ASTM member Ben Beiter, there are currently 16 different test methods to evaluate the performance of exoskeletons for industrial applications.

The specific applications of the technology for first responders, though, are unique. This new test method aims specifically at testing exoskeletons for their ability to help with firefighting tasks.

Beiter says:“This standard test method, WK93944, can be used for performance testing of an exoskeleton, as well as training for responders in how to use exoskeletons while performing a real-world application.

“In this case, that application is a Fire Overhaul task, which, simply put, is the process of using a tool to pull drywall and material from a ceiling or wall to look for hidden fires.

“This is the first of several test methods to come for this area. It will be useful for manufacturers to understand the performance of their exoskeleton, and for first responders as customers to help them understand the distinct purposes of various exoskeletons and make informed choices about which to use.”

By virtue of its value for first responders, the standard supports UN Sustainable Development Goal #3 on good health and well-being and #11 on sustainable cities and communities.

Beiter notes that the task group developing the standard, F48.03.01, welcomes more participation from first responders and related groups who are interested in exoskeletons to provide input.

Furthermore, similar task groups are developing other domain-specific test methods for exoskeletons, such as for medical, consumer, or construction applications.