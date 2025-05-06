Star Wars-Themed Gitamini G1T4-M1N1 Robot Launched By Piaggio Fast Forward

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Piaggio Fast Forward launches Star Wars-themed cargo-carrying robot

May 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the robotics company backed by the maker of the iconic Vespa scooter, has unveiled a special-edition Star Wars-licensed version of its gitamini robot – dubbed G1T4-M1N1 .

Inspired by the beloved droids of the Star Wars galaxy, G1T4-M1N1 fuses sci-fi flair with real-world utility.

The autonomous cargo-carrying robot features a distinctive astromech-style design, interactive Star Wars-themed audio responses, and enhanced app integration, making it both a collector's item and a functional sidekick for everyday adventures.

With a simple press of a button, the G1T4-M1N1 springs to life, automatically following its user while navigating sidewalks and pedestrian spaces with human-like etiquette.

It can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and is designed to move gracefully through complex environments thanks to PFF's proprietary smart following technology.

Developed in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm, the droid is adorned with custom decals, glowing light patterns, and authentic Star Wars audio cues triggered by movement and interaction. Through the mygita app, users can name their droid, monitor battery life, and even stream music.

The G1T4-M1N1 is available now at piaggiofastforward, but quantities may be limited due to high demand from fans and collectors.

PFF's gitamini line is part of the company's mission to reshape short-distance mobility and cargo transport using robotics. With this galactic-themed release, they're also proving that function and fandom can go hand-in-hand.