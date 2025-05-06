Biomednewsbreaks - Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Sets 1-For-28 Reverse Stock Split Effective May 15

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ) , the RNA oncology company focused on developing RNA therapeutics to treat cancer, will implement a 1-for-28 reverse stock split effective May 15, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis that same day under the existing ticker,“RNAZ.” The move, approved by shareholders and the board, aims to raise the company's per-share price to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Post-split, TransCode's outstanding common stock will decrease from approximately 23.3 million to about 833,620 shares. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, amounts will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Vstock Transfer LLC will act as the exchange agent. The new CUSIP number will be 89357L 501.

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The Company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

