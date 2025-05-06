Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rockbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) To Host Q1 2025 Earnings Call On May 8


2025-05-06 02:04:28
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and project developments. The call will include a live question-and-answer session, during which participants can ask questions directly over the phone.

To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

