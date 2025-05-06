Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) CEO To Present Live Via Skyline Signature Series On May 7

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services, data and technology company, announced that CEO Martin J. Shen will deliver a live corporate presentation on Wednesday, May 7, at 12 p.m. ET as part of the Skyline Signature Series. The virtual event, hosted by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, will include a live Q&A session following the presentation, allowing financial professionals to engage directly with company leadership.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

