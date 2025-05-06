Greenenergybreaks - Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Secures Up To $100 Million In Project Financing For 97 MW U.S. Solar Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) has entered into a mandate letter with CIM Group to secure up to $100 million in project-level preferred equity financing for 97 MW of solar power projects in the U.S. The financing, structured through a joint venture with SolarBank subsidiary Abundant Solar Power Inc., will not involve the issuance of new SolarBank shares. CIM will acquire non-convertible preferred equity in the venture, with SolarBank retaining majority ownership of the 21 projects. The deal includes a revenue-sharing model, tax credit transfers, and redemption rights after a five-year holding period, pending final documentation and development milestones.

To view the full press release, visit

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA . The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN