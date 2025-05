ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) Building The Future Of Marketing With AI-Powered Innovation

ONAR operates a network of best-in-class agencies, leveraging proprietary AI to deliver data-driven marketing that delivers revenue growth for clients globally

High-profile leadership additions and M&A activity are accelerating growth, profitability, and brand visibility Recent headquarters relocation to Miami positions ONAR at the heart of a thriving innovation hub

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Transforming the Marketing Landscape with Integrated AI Solutions

In an industry grappling with transformation and fragmentation, ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) is redefining how marketing services are delivered to an overlooked sector of clients. Through strategic acquisitions and proprietary technology, ONAR operates specialized agencies that provide seamless, performance-delivering, measurable marketing services for mid-market and growth-stage companies worldwide.

With nearly 50 employees spanning five continents and a growing roster of 45+ clients, ONAR's model blends human creativity with advanced technology, positioning it as a fast-emerging leader in the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#3772535e43584577767e79524044605e45521954585a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,