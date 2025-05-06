Investornewsbreaks FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO) Secures $8 Million Series A Investment To Fuel Growth And Nasdaq Uplisting Plans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FAVO Capital (OTC: FAVO) , a fast-growing private credit platform specializing in revenue-based funding for small and medium-sized businesses, announced an $8 million Series A Preferred equity investment from Stewards Investment Capital. The funding will be used to expand direct SMB funding, restructure debt notes, and grow embedded lending partnerships, while also strengthening FAVO's balance sheet ahead of a planned Nasdaq uplisting. Executives from both firms emphasized the scalability of the platform and their ongoing strategic partnership.

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO Capital is a fast-growing alternative finance company specializing in flexible, technology-driven funding solutions for emerging, small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FAVO leverages advanced underwriting models and a client-centric approach to bridge gaps left by traditional lenders. With a commitment to efficiency, flexibility and long-term growth, FAVO Capital is dedicated to providing scalable financial solutions that help businesses access the capital they need to succeed in an evolving market. For more information, visit .

