Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) Subsidiary Maybacks Launches Idreamctv App To 180 Million Global Users Via Whale TV

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) , through its subsidiary Maybacks Global Entertainment, has launched the iDreamCTV App in partnership with Whale TV, reaching over 180 million users across smart TVs and digital devices worldwide. The app features integrated FAST channel content and VAST tag advertising, enabling revenue-sharing with global CTV/OTT ad partners. Positioned alongside platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime in the Whale TV App Store, iDreamCTV will be accessible via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Executives highlighted the move as a major milestone in monetizing iDreamCTV and previewed additional partnership announcements to come.

To view the full press release, visit

About Authentic Holdings

Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN