Miningnewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Mourns Loss Of Founding Board Member Peter Gillin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) announced the passing of founding board member Peter Gillin on May 2, 2025. Gillin served on the company's Board of Directors for over 20 years, contributing significantly to its growth through roles including Chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the Governance and Sustainability and Audit Committees. His planned retirement had been announced ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. In tribute, Wheaton will increase its contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in his honor.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

