RJ Resumes Flights To Aleppo With Three Weekly Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra)-- The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has resumed direct flights between Amman and Aleppo, operating three weekly services starting this Tuesday.This makes RJ one of the first carriers to reintroduce direct flights to Aleppo, connecting the city to the airline's vast network, which spans over 45 destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Gulf.The inaugural flight was welcomed by RJ CEO Samer Majali and a delegation of officials, marking the return of direct air links between Amman and Aleppo after several years of suspension.Majali highlighted that the addition of Aleppo and Damascus to RJ's route network will enhance the airline's presence in the region, support Syria's reconstruction efforts, and foster closer economic and trade ties between Jordan and Syria. The move will also provide essential air connections between Syria and the rest of the world, especially following the resumption of daily flights to Damascus earlier this year.RJ will operate flights from Amman to Aleppo on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights will depart Amman at 5:15, arriving in Aleppo at 6:45, with return flights leaving Aleppo at 7:45 and arriving in Amman at 9:15.Travelers can book flights to Aleppo via the airline's website, mobile app, sales offices, travel agents, or by calling the customer service center at +96265100000.This new route complements RJ's broader strategy to strengthen its hub in Amman, enhancing its position as a key regional gateway. The airline is also continuing its fleet modernization with the addition of new aircraft, including five Embraer planes for short-haul routes and the upcoming introduction of Airbus A320neo aircraft for medium-haul flights, all offering Wi-Fi services. The airline will also incorporate new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners into its fleet.