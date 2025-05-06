Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Society For Scientific Research, JEPA Sign Cooperation Agreement To Foster Agricultural Innovation

2025-05-06 02:02:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 6 (Petra) - The Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity and the Jthe Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables (JEPA) signed a strategic cooperation agreement Tuesday, aimed at strengthening collaboration in research, innovation, and sustainable agricultural development.
The agreement, signed by President of the Society Redha Khawaldeh and JEPA Chairman Mazen Hamarneh, establishes a framework for joint efforts in project development, research proposals targeting international funding, and the organization of collaborative workshops. The partnership also includes mutual participation in specialized conferences and seminars hosted by each organization.
Both associations committed to sharing publications, scientific journals, and technical documents to support their common goals. The collaboration will also foster the regular exchange of knowledge and insights in areas such as agricultural science, innovation, and marketing strategies.
Looking ahead, the two parties plan to implement joint initiatives and research activities that align with their missions, emphasizing innovation and knowledge-sharing as key drivers of progress in the agricultural sector.

