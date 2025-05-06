JUST Hosts EU-Jordan Research Day To Strengthen Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, May 6 (Petra) – The Deanship of Scientific Research at Jordan University of Science & Technology (JUST) organized the "EU-Jordan Research Day 2025" on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST).The event served as a strategic platform to strengthen academic and scientific ties between Jordanian and European researchers, fostering mutual innovation and the exchange of knowledge between institutions on both sides.Mona Abu Dalo, Vice President of JUST, opened the event on behalf of the university president. She highlighted the significance of global research partnerships and investment in externally funded projects, emphasizing that such collaborations are key to solving national challenges in energy, health, agriculture, water, and education, while aligning with Jordan's sustainable development goals and economic modernization efforts.Abu Dalo also noted that the event aligns with JUST's ongoing commitment to supporting Jordan's research environment, providing new opportunities for researchers to develop impactful international collaborations that elevate the quality of research and address global challenges.The event featured panel discussions and workshops focused on building successful research partnerships, showcasing successful collaborations between Jordanian and European institutions. It also included discussions on local and regional research challenges and ways to address them through international cooperation.The event concluded with a gathering of academics, experts, and officials from both Jordanian and European research institutions, along with representatives from scientific missions and international funding agencies. Attendees underscored the importance of continuing such scientific exchanges, recognizing their essential role in promoting sustainable development and strengthening Jordan's position in the global research community.