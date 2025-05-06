Health Minister Chairs First Steering Committee Meeting On National Health Strategy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – Minister of Health Firas Hawari on Tuesday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee tasked with formulating a comprehensive National Strategy for the Health Sector, in alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision's health-related initiatives.The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters, underscored the need for an inclusive national strategy that encompasses both public and private health sectors. Hawari highlighted that the Ministry is adopting a participatory, multi-sectoral approach in developing the strategy, which is aimed at consolidating sectoral achievements and addressing prevailing challenges through a unified, actionable framework.Director of the Project Management, Planning, and International Cooperation Directorate at the Ministry, Huda Ababneh, presented a preliminary draft of the strategy's general framework. The draft emphasizes alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision, the Sustainable Development Goals, and sector-specific plans.Ababneh also provided a situational analysis of the health sector, reviewed key strategic challenges, outlined proposed strategic pillars, and detailed upcoming steps for finalizing the document.Committee members stressed the critical role of the strategy in enhancing sectoral governance, improving service quality, and restoring public trust in healthcare institutions. They also highlighted the importance of establishing a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure effective implementation and accountability.The Steering Committee is chaired by the Minister of Health and includes senior officials and sector leaders: the heads of the Senate Health, Environment, and Population Committee; the Lower House Health and Food Committee; the National Center for Epidemic and Communicable Disease Control; and the National Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Genetics.