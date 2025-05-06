Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – A military source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) announced that the Northern Military Zone successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by two individuals on Monday evening at one of its border crossings.
The source stated that the rules of engagement were applied, leading to the arrest of both individuals, who were subsequently transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
The source reaffirmed the JAF's commitment to utilizing all available resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, emphasizing the Armed Forces' ongoing efforts to safeguard the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

