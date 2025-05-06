403
QIC Announces Mena Insurtech, Fintech Summits
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group) announced the launch of the 4th Mena Insurtech Summit and the inaugural Mena Fintech Summit, which will be held concurrently under one unified platform on May 11 and 12 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).
QIC Group Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani commented:
“At QIC Group, we recognise that innovation and digital transformation are vital to securing Qatar's economic future. These summits reflect our commitment to advancing national strategies by creating meaningful platforms that connect talent, technology, and investment.
“By hosting both insurtech and fintech ecosystems under one roof, we aim to reinforce Qatar's position as a leader in digital financial innovation for the region.”
QIC Group CEO Salem al-Mannai added:“We are proud to lead this initiative as part of our commitment to national priorities and our ambition to position Qatar as a destination for innovation and capital. These summits are more than just events-they are strategic platforms designed to attract global players, empower startups, and connect decision-makers across the financial services value chain.
“By bringing the fintech and insurtech ecosystems together under one roof, we are unlocking powerful opportunities for dialogue, investment, and cross-sector collaboration that will serve Qatar and the region for years to come.”
The co-located summits represent a significant step in QIC Group's vision to position Qatar as a regional hub for digital transformation. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Qatar Central Bank's National Fintech Strategy, the dual event aims to accelerate cross-sector innovation, foster a robust digital ecosystem, and drive long-term economic diversification.
Over 1,500 participants are expected to attend, including global thought leaders, regulators, startup founders, venture capitalists, and C-level executives from the insurance and tech sectors. The summits will feature dedicated programming tracks for insurtech and fintech, with opportunities for convergence through joint sessions on emerging technologies and future trends.
The Mena Insurtech Summit will explore the theme:“The Impact of AI on the Insurance Value Chain,” offering deep insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping underwriting, claims, distribution, and customer engagement. Meanwhile, the Mena Fintech Summit will convene financial innovators and disruptors to explore the future of digital finance, focusing on emerging products, AI-powered solutions, and digital transformation in banking and financial services.
Strategic partnerships further amplify the summit's national relevance. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) joins as the lead strategic partner for both summits, while Commercial Bank of Qatar and Ooredoo Fintech serve as strategic partners of the Mena Fintech Summit-highlighting a unified public-private commitment to advancing Qatar's digital future.
Al-Mannai added:“Innovation has always been at the core of QIC's business. These summits are a natural extension of that vision-bringing together government, enterprise, and entrepreneurs to build the infrastructure, talent, and trust needed for a vibrant digital economy. We see these platforms as catalysts that will strengthen Qatar's position as a regional leader in fintech and insurtech innovation.”
