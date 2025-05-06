403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Met Warns Of Strong Wind, Low Visibility Tuesday Night
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore Tuesday night until 6am on Wednesday will see some clouds and blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong winds and poor horizontal visibility at places.
Offshore, there will be some clouds and it will be slightly dusty to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas, poor horizontal visibility at places at times.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 8 to 18kt reaches 28kt at places.
Offshore, the wind will be mainly northwesterly 22 to 28kt gusting to 40kt at times.
The visibility will be 4 - 8/2km or less at places.
The sea state inshore will be 3 - 5ft. Offshore, it will be 7 - 9fr rises to 13 feet at times.
Offshore, there will be some clouds and it will be slightly dusty to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas, poor horizontal visibility at places at times.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 8 to 18kt reaches 28kt at places.
Offshore, the wind will be mainly northwesterly 22 to 28kt gusting to 40kt at times.
The visibility will be 4 - 8/2km or less at places.
The sea state inshore will be 3 - 5ft. Offshore, it will be 7 - 9fr rises to 13 feet at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment