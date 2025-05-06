Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Congratulates New German Chancellor


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, wishing him success and further progress and prosperity for relations between the two countries.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

