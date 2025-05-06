Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Msheireb Museums Opens 'DEPARTURES: A Journey Back Into Syria' Exhibition

2025-05-06 02:02:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums opened on Monday at Bin Jelmood House the 'DEPARTURES: A Journey Back into Syria' exhibition by Syrian-French filmmaker Anas Khalaf, running until May 29.
Organized in collaboration with the French Embassy in Qatar, the exhibition includes 73 photographs documenting different aspects of Damascus.
General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdulla Al Naama said during the opening of the exhibition that 'DEPARTURES' is part of Msheireb Museums' broader approach to exploring human stories that enrich understanding of the world and open horizons for dialogue and cultural dialogue.
Al Naama added that Khalaf's works not only tell his personal story but also reflect the shared experiences of those longing for home.

