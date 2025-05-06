Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Pakistani Minister Of Interior And Narcotics Control

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Pakistani Minister Of Interior And Narcotics Control


2025-05-06 02:02:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, along with several issues of joint interest.

