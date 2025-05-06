403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Will Patronize The Graduation Ceremony Of Qatar University Students Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch (Class of 2025) of Qatar University students, which will be held at the university's Sports and Events Complex tomorrow morning, Wednesday Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, wife of His Highness the Amir, will sponsor the graduation ceremony for outstanding female students on Thursday morning, May 8.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment