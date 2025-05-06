403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Aspires To Work With New German Chancellor Merz
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed his aspiration to continue working together with Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, at all levels to strengthen the bilateral partnership and achieve greater mutual benefits between the two friendly countries and peoples.
In a post on His Highness's official account on the X platform, His Highness the Amir said that he is pleased to congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, with whom Qatar shares strong friendship and distinguished cooperation.
His Highness the Amir wished the German Chancellor success in his duties, and aspired to continue working together at all levels to strengthen the bilateral partnership, achieving further mutual gains for the two friendly countries and peoples.
In a post on His Highness's official account on the X platform, His Highness the Amir said that he is pleased to congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, with whom Qatar shares strong friendship and distinguished cooperation.
His Highness the Amir wished the German Chancellor success in his duties, and aspired to continue working together at all levels to strengthen the bilateral partnership, achieving further mutual gains for the two friendly countries and peoples.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment