Entergy Focuses On Summer Readiness

Because our customers live in areas prone to some of the most severe weather in the country, we prepare for the worst of what Mother Nature might bring. Day after day and year after year, we stand storm ready. We have a proven plan of continuous preparation, planning and training. As severe weather threatens, we monitor, mobilize and act.

Last year's storm seasons proved our resiliency and hardening investments are working, but summer can bring a variety of threats. Along with our annual preparations, Entergy is participating in recognizing Hurricane Preparedness Week and Wildfire Awareness Month.

Hurricane Preparedness Week

This year, Hurricane Preparedness Week , sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will be recognized May 1-7, and we are preparing for a potentially active hurricane season. This season, scientists predict there could be 17 named storms with 9 being hurricanes – four of which are predicted to be major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher. This forecast follows a stormy spring season that brought devastating tornadoes to communities we serve in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Prepare now before the season begins. Take time to get your personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency.

Stay connected with us throughout a storm

Keeping our customers and employees informed before, during and after severe weather is important to us. Update your contact information at myEntergy to ensure you receive important information. Here are some ways to stay up to date:



Notifications : Sign up to stay informed about an outage.

Entergy app : Download the free mobile app.

View Outages map : Get details on power outages in your area.

Storm Center : Be prepared and stay safe – before, during and after the storm. Social media : Follow us for updates on major outage events.

Wildfire Awareness Month

May is Wildfire Awareness Month , sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The month will highlight the importance of preparing for the increased risk of wildfires as hotter, drier summer weather approaches.

While drought conditions and wildfires have not been common in most areas across Entergy's service territory, we have recently experienced several instances where high winds and the presence of dry fuels have increased our risk for wildfire. Entergy closely monitors many factors that could pose a risk for wildfires – drought conditions, red flag warnings, elevation, humidity, winds, rainfall levels and weather forecasts – so that we can take proactive measures to prevent our work or equipment from sparking a fire.

Those proactive measures include:



Monitoring weather conditions, such as red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service, and active wildfire threats across our service area.

Coordinating with local officials and emergency response agencies. Monitoring our grid for wildfire risk and implementing appropriate safety measures.

Safety is one of our core values and we encourage you to make it your top priority. Learn how to make an emergency kit and get important severe weather safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center .