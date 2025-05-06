Albertsons Companies Store Directors Pack Snacks For Athletes At Special Olympics Washington Spring Games
Albertsons Cos. is committed to a healthy future and thrilled to support Special Olympics Washington in celebrating their 50th anniversary. Through Nourishing Champions, a collaboration between Champions of Change and Safeway, youth athletes are empowered to participate meaningfully in sports and achieve their dreams.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment