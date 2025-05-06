Albertsons Companies Store Directors Pack Snacks For Athletes At Special Olympics Washington Spring Games

MENAFN - 3BL) Two hundred dedicated Albertsons Companies' store directors gathered at the Seattle Seahawks training facility to pack 9,500 snack packs for the athletes participating in the Special Olympics Washington spring games. This partnership will help make a positive impact in 50 communities.

Albertsons Cos. is committed to a healthy future and thrilled to support Special Olympics Washington in celebrating their 50th anniversary. Through Nourishing Champions, a collaboration between Champions of Change and Safeway, youth athletes are empowered to participate meaningfully in sports and achieve their dreams.

