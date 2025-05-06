Dow Is One Of The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For® 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., May 6, 2025 /3BL/ - Great Place To Workand Fortune have recognized Dow (NYSE: DOW) as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. This is the fifth consecutive year the materials science company has earned the honor. This year Dow moved up significantly in the rankings from #79 last year to #25.

The quest for top companies begins with a comprehensive survey of employees from eligible companies across the United States. Respondents are asked to measure key indicators including management behaviors that drive trust, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company. The data reveal how people feel about their workplace and predict retention, agility and overall business performance.

“I am particularly appreciative of this recognition because the survey reflects the voices of our Dow team,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO.“This acknowledgement speaks to the environment Dow has created; one that is robust with collaboration, engagement and generated by a workforce that is diligently driving positive outcomes.”

This year more than 1 million employees across the U.S. provided feedback on a variety of topics including career development, compensation and benefits, business impact and company pride.

“When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion and resilience.”

Companies are only considered for the highly competitive list if they are a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM organization with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

“I'm proud of Dow's work to cultivate an inclusive and supportive culture that allows people to reach their full potential, both professionally and personally,” said Alveda Williams, Dow chief inclusion officer.“This approach is core to our ambition and a hallmark of Team Dow.”

In 2024, Dow was ranked for the second consecutive year as one of Fortune's World's Best WorkplacesTM. In addition, Dow ranked #1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production and were named to the PEOPLE® Companies that Care list.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

