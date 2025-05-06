Quantiphi Receives Patent Notice Of Allowance For Key Feature In Groundbreaking AI Document Processing Platform, Qdox

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a key feature within QDox , Quantiphi's proprietary AI-driven intelligent document processing solution.

The patent application-titled System and Method for Processing One or More Electronic Documents for Enhanced Search -was originally filed in June 2023 (Application No. 18/343,923) and covers a specific feature within QDox that enables effective data analysis and extraction across a large volume of electronic documents without data corruption or loss of data.

QDox , as a solution, leverages advanced AI/ML and generative AI models to streamline classification, information extraction and analytics across structured and unstructured documents, empowering enterprises to modernize their document management systems.

"QDox enables organizations to dramatically increase productivity by extracting, interpreting and acting on complex unstructured data with high accuracy and speed, reducing manual processing efforts and accelerating digital transformation across industries," Quantiphi AWS Global Lead Jim Keller said. "The allowed feature reflects our thought process behind QDox-building innovative, groundbreaking solutions that solve real-world enterprise challenges."

The Notice of Allowance strengthens Quantiphi 's IP portfolio and supports its broader mission to build outcome-focused, scalable AI products on AWS . It also positions QDox as a foundational accelerator for enterprises looking to streamline operations and gain a competitive edge using AI and AWS cloud technologies.

"By leveraging QDox , our customers across industries like education , healthcare and public sector are realizing tremendous productivity gains and significant customer service improvements, showcasing the solution's transformational, generative AI-infused capabilities," Keller said.

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results.

