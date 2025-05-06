Las Vegas Sands Continues Funding For Dress For Success Southern Nevada's Workforce Development Programs

The $100,000 Sands Cares contribution underwrites organizational capacity building to enable services for unemployed and underemployed women.

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) has contributed $100,000 through the Sands Cares global community engagement program to Dress for Success® (DFS) Southern Nevada for its professional styling, job readiness, career coaching and financial literacy programs, which empower disadvantaged women to pursue economic independence through a variety of job search and skills development resources.

The 2025 Sands Cares donation continues capacity-building support for DFS Southern Nevada's transformative offerings, enabling the organization to aid clients through its Styling for Success personalized suiting and styling service; job readiness, career coaching and mentorship resources; and financial and digital literacy programs.

For its ongoing support of DFS Southern Nevada, Sands was honored with the organization's Community Impact Award at the 2025 Vintage Glamour and Grace Champagne Success Showcase Luncheon on May 1.

"Sands has helped bolster our capabilities over the years, enabling us to serve women in Southern Nevada with professionalism and critical career tools so they can gain the essential skills and confidence to pursue successful futures," Roxann McCoy, executive director of DFS Southern Nevada, said. "Sands understands the cumulative impact of our workforce development programs, which enable women to break the cycle of poverty by preparing them for sustainable employment."

Since its founding in 2009, DFS Southern Nevada has helped more than 13,000 women encompassing multiple generations and including a large portion of single mothers. More than 50% of clients report living below the poverty line, and 77% have reported confronting systemic barriers and disparities.

The 2025 Sands Cares funding is supporting job readiness initiatives such as expansion of digital skills education; investment in software for job application processes such as resume builders, interview preparation software and career assessment tools; facility upgrades to provide increased privacy for client coaching and training sessions; Career Center hardware and software resources for in-person mentorship and training sessions; and group learning, networking and mentorship opportunities with major industries in the Las Vegas Valley.

In addition, the Sands Cares investment supports DFS Southern Nevada's signature Styling for Success program, which provides clients with personalized suiting and styling services in which they receive interview and work attire to instill the self-assurance and professionalism that is crucial for successful job searches.

Finally, the Sands Cares contribution also supports the organization's financial and digital literacy programs, which aim to close knowledge gaps. Online and in-person courses cover financial topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, debt management and home ownership. The digital literacy course covers topics ranging from office software training to social media etiquette, and clients receive laptops when they complete the course to aid with their continued learning.

"Our partnership with DFS Southern Nevada is in complete sync with our priority on workforce development and empowering unemployed and underemployed women to achieve a pathway to self-sufficiency and success," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "The organization has transformed so many lives, not only the women served by DFS Southern Nevada but their entire families, and we see our Sands Cares support as an investment in continued strengthening of a model that has proven impact in our community."

DFS Southern Nevada is the Las Vegas-area affiliate of the international Dress for Success organization, which empowers women to achieve economic independence through a network of support, professional attire and developmental tools to thrive in work and life.

Sands' partnership with DFS Southern Nevada is aligned with the company's priority on workforce development to advance job skills and career training for Team Members, hospitality industry professionals and the local labor pool in its regions.

To learn more about Sands' corporate responsibility initiatives and other Sands Cares community engagement activities, visit .

To learn more about Dress for Success Southern Nevada, visit .

About Sands (NYSE: LVS )

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao , The Londoner Macao ®, The Parisian Macao ®, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit .

About Dress for Success Southern Nevada

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since 2009, the organization has helped more than 13,000 women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by providing a myriad of programs – including career development, job skills preparedness, mentorship and coaching, financial education, and professional attire.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED