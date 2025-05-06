Aircraft Technicians At Horizon Air Ratify New Four-Year Contract

SEATTLE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air aircraft technicians and fleet service agents, who are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a new four-year contract. The contract was approved by more than 74% of those employees who voted. The new contract includes increases to the wage scale, separate vacation and sick leave accruals and other compensation increases.

Horizon's aircraft technicians are responsible for the maintenance of the carrier's fleet of 45 Embraer 175s.

"Our technicians and fleet service employees play a very important role in our operation. They're some of the best in the industry and do an incredible job of keeping our aircraft safe, reliable and clean," said Nathan Engel, Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering at Horizon Air. "We are grateful to the AMFA negotiating team for working with us to find solutions that not only work for our technicians, but position Horizon for the future."

"Thank you to AMFA14 members for your strong participation and patience during this process," said Chuck Clum, AMFA Local 14 Horizon Air Representative. "Your negotiating team was focused on reaching an agreement that benefits all of us today and moving forward."

Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

With bases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, Horizon serves more than 55 cities throughout North America.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the one world Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With one world and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines . Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

