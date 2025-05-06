Lucid Strengthens Leadership Team As Company Prepares For Growth

New leaders set to drive growth and bolster leadership in key areas

NEWARK, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID ), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the company has strengthened its executive leadership team as it prepares for future growth. Lucid recently welcomed Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jason Ryska as Vice President of Global Manufacturing Engineering, Dr. Kay Stepper as Vice President of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD), and Adrian Price as Senior Vice President of Operations. They add to key talent who joined Lucid last year, including Erwin Raphael, Vice President of Revenue and Gemma Parker, Vice President of Program Management.

"These executive appointments further strengthen our leadership team and add to our ability to deliver continued growth and world-class technology leadership," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "Combining their collective industry expertise with the deep product knowledge of our outstanding engineering, software, powertrain and design teams, we will continue to set the benchmark for electric vehicle technology and innovation for the foreseeable future."

Oghoghomeh brings a wealth of experience to the Lucid team in building iconic brands including Red Bull and will play a key role in accelerating Lucid's marketing initiatives, increasing the reach and relevancy of the Lucid brand, strengthening consumer engagement, and driving global growth.

Ryska is a seasoned automotive manufacturing executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across multiple global OEMs, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and most recently Ford Motor Company. He will lead manufacturing engineering for Lucid's plants globally.

Stepper brings over 30 years of automotive experience and joins the company from Qualcomm, where he was the VP of Automotive, driving the expansion of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. products into the automotive sector. Before that, he spent over 25 years at Bosch and held a series of leadership and management roles in engineering, research, product development and marketing in both the U.S. and in Germany.

Price joins Lucid from Ford Motor Company, bringing over 30 years of deep experience in manufacturing and operations leadership. His experience will further enable Lucid to efficiently ramp production and identify manufacturing efficiencies.

Raphael has more than 28 years of automotive industry experience, and most recently served as a logistics operations executive at Amazon. He was also previously the chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America where he led the launch of several new vehicles for the brand. In his role at Lucid, Raphael is responsible for sales, service and customer care teams.

Parker joined Lucid from Rivian, where she was vehicle line director for two years. Prior to Rivian, she worked at McLaren and held several roles at DRÄXLMAIER Group over more than 12 total years at the company. Her last role at the company was vice president and head of market segment interiors for North America.

In their new roles, Oghoghomeh, Ryska, Stepper, Price, Raphael, and Parker will report directly to Winterhoff.

About Lucid

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and leading energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

