ALP And Gopuff Launch First Of A Kind Instant Delivery Partnership

MIAMI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALP has officially partnered with Gopuff to launch a new instant delivery feature via ALP's website. ALP Supply Co. will be using Gopuff's new "Powered by Gopuff" technology to help ALP customers get D2C orders faster than ever before.

After a wildly successful launch, Tucker Carlson's ALP will now offer customers the ability to order ALP's nicotine pouches and get them delivered almost instantly through Alppouch's "Instant Shop," which leverages Gopuff's 200+ micro distribution centers across the United States.

"Our new partnership with Gopuff is designed to put the customer first and to make ALP accessible to more adult American consumers than ever before," said ALP Co-Founder Tucker Carlson, "Now you can scratch that itch with the ultimate fix, which is ALP! "

The partnership is the first of its kind for a nicotine pouch brand and is representative of the customer-centric approach ALP is taking with its rollout. The partnership intends to combine Gopuff's revolutionary new CPG technologies with ALP's fast-growing oral nicotine products to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

To learn more about the launch, follow ALP on social media to see an exclusive launch video:

Designed for the Discerning Consumer

ALP offers a premium, nicotine alternative that delivers a smooth release of nicotine, allowing users to enjoy a discreet and satisfying experience without the mess and odor of traditional tobacco products.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers' doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

About ALP Supply Co, LLC

ALP Supply Co. LLC sells, markets, and distributes nicotine pouches throughout the United States. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB ) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

Media Inquires

Please contact [email protected]

SOURCE ALP Supply Co, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED