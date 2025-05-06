In-Depth National Study By Slingshot Tequila Reveals Who Is Behind America's Growing Tequila Craze

Tequila Seekers have at least 4 bottles of tequila currently in their homes, and their attitudes, beliefs, behaviors, and buying habits are shaping the tequila industry.

Key Findings from the Study:

Who Are the Tequila Seekers?

Tequila Seekers predominantly consist of affluent men aged 40-59, with a noteworthy concentration residing in California, Texas, and Florida. A majority have a household income of over $170,000. 80% of Tequila Seekers live in 20 states.

Tequila Consumption Trends

Reposado tequila is a favorite among 41% of Tequila Seekers, with blanco also highly desired. An overwhelming 82% prefer to savor tequila neat rather than in cocktails.

Purchase Habits and Influences

Local liquor stores are the primary purchasing locations, while online shopping is gaining traction, with 63% of Tequila Seekers having bought tequila online at least once. Social media influencers play a significant role in guiding what Tequila Seekers choose to try and buy.

Values and Concerns

95% of Tequila Seekers place great importance on tequila being free of additives, signifying a strong alignment with the additive-free movement.

This study includes more than 20 additional findings.

"This comprehensive study not only enriches the understanding of core tequila consumers, but also influences how distilleries, brands, and retailers interact with this influential consumer segment," said study co-author Jay Baer of slingshot tequila.

About Slingshot Tequila

Slingshot is an invitation-only collective of craft tequila brands working together to educate consumers, and build a better tequila industry. Co-founded by marketing veterans and social media content creators Jay Baer and Maddie Jager, tequila brand members of slingshot include: Alma del Jaguar, Authentico, Cazcanes, El Ateo, El Bandido Yankee, El Gran Legado de Vida, El Viejito, Elevación 1250, G4, La Pulga, Nosotros, Siempre, TC Craft, and Tierra de Ensueño.

