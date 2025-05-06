Objective Findings Consistent With Hypoxic Injuries In Autism Spectrum Disorder

Dr. Greg Vigna

Prenatal hypoxia linked to brain changes and more severe autism symptoms as experts urge early testing and intervention for children with birth complications

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Clearly, there are children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder who show objective findings on advanced MRI volumetric studies that are linked to perinatal hypoxia. This indicates a brain injury caused at birth,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD , Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

What did Dr. Perciado report in her article published in Autism Research,“Prenatal exposure to hypoxic risk conditions in autistic neurotypical youth; Associated ventricular differences, sleep, disturbance, and sensory processing” (2024; 17:2547-2557)?:

“Results from a cohort of 104 youth revealed a higher incidence of exposure to prenatal hypoxic conditions in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) group.

Additionally, ASD individuals with prenatal hypoxic exposure demonstrated larger third ventricle volumes compared with both autism spectrum disorder and neurotypical control individuals without such exposure, respectively.

Furthermore, associations were identified between prenatal hypoxic exposure, third ventricle volume, sensory dysfunction, and severity of sleep disturbances. These findings suggest exposure to prenatal hypoxic risk conditions may exacerbate or modify the neurodevelopmental trajectory and symptom severity in ASD."

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, states,“This is an important finding that may aid in early diagnosis and early intervention for children at risk. Any child with clinical findings that suggests autism, and a history of hypoxia at birth, should undergo diagnostic testing to allow for early intervention."

Dr. Vigna concludes,“My law firm provides case evaluations with in-house consultants trained in obstetrics and neonatology to best understand the events around birth. If there are neonatal encephalopathy and some evidence of a negligent delivery, we order medical records. There is a path to compensations for families and children with Cerebral Palsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder Level 2 or Level 3.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence including birth injury. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Vigna co-counsels with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm and birth injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas.

