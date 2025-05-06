New Township Being Built For Returnees Near Gardez

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on a township for returning refugees at a cost of 800,000 US dollars in southeastern Paktia province, officials announced on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi told a ceremony in this regard that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has provided initial assistance to the returnees and has set up temporary camps in various provinces of the country.

He said the new township was being built on 1,000 acres of state-owned land in the Rabat area, near the provincial capital, Gardez.

Acting Minister of Urban Development and HousingHamdullah Nomani strongly criticised the forced deportation of Afghan refugees by Pakistan and Iran, saying these actions violated all international principles.

He said efforts were underway started in several provinces to allocate land on a township scale for permanent housing of returning refugees.

He added that each family would receive one biswa (approximately 125 square metres) of land per household member.

He further explained that the new township in Gardez will include 890 plots, commercial markets, a hospital, recreational parks, and other essential facilities. The project is being financed by Qatar's Women's Association and the Red Crescent, at a total cost of around 800,000 US dollars.

Deputy Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani, called on neighbouring countries to stop mistreating Afghan refugees, stating that such actions are unacceptable.

He also urged ordinary Afghans to support returning citizens alongside the government.

Saifur Rahman, who was forcibly deported from Pakistan's Kashmir region, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he left all his belongings behind and was expelled by force. He said that receiving a plot of land today for shelter would help solve many of his problems.

The deadline for the expulsion of undocumented Afghan refugees from Pakistan ended on March31.

Since then, numerous Afghan families are forcibly sent to their homeland on a daily basis.

