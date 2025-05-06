Rashid Urges Continued Global Support For Afghan Youth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) has urged the international community to continue supporting the Afghan youth in areas of education, higher education, employment and skills development.

Maulvi Mohammad Younis Rashid issued the call at a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director (Programme) Andrew Paul Saberton, MoIC said in a statement.

Rashid emphasised that the international community must maintain its assistance in enhancing educational opportunities, vocational training and healthcare services for Afghan youth.

He noted that such support was vital for helping young people in Afghanistan in combating challenges such as illegal migration, unemployment, and other socio-economic difficulties, enabling them to contribute responsibly to national development and the well-being of society.

The statement quoted the UN official as saying that this was his first visit to Afghanistan and that he intends to discuss UN Population Fund (UNFPA) projects with relevant Afghan institutions.

He assured the Deputy Minister that the United Nations would continue its operations in Afghanistan and would strive to present a positive image of the country to the global community.

kk/ma