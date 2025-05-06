WHO Appeals For Support To Fragile Afghan Healthcare

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for increased international support to Afghanistan's collapsing healthcare system, warning that ongoing funding cuts are putting millions of lives at risk.

WHO representative in Afghanistan raised concerns about the deteriorating situation of the Afghan health sector due to significant reductions in international funding, particularly following cuts by the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Kabul, Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador emphasized the critical role media could play in advocating for Afghanistan's needs, especially in health-a sector he described as“vital” yet deeply fragile.

“Afghanistan has gone through a lot of shocks over the years, and we are already looking at a very weak health system,” he said.“The current de facto government is trying to improve it, but the sector is heavily dependent on international support.”

According to Dr. Salvador, between 70 to 80 percent of Afghanistan's health infrastructure is sustained by international donors. A staggering 90 percent of the healthcare costs are borne by the global community, while just one percent is covered by the de facto government.“If this situation continues, there will be a huge impact on the health sector,” he warned.

When asked about the potential closure of health centers due to funding cuts, Dr. Salvador responded that the issue goes beyond numbers.“It's not just about how many centers may shut down-it's about the impact. The most vulnerable people will lose access to healthcare,” he said.

Highlighting the broader implications, he stressed the importance of a holistic approach.“We need to advocate not just for health, but also for access to clean water, education, and livelihoods. If we address these together, it will result in better health outcomes.”

Dr. Salvador also pointed out the significant role the US government played, funding around 47 percent of Afghanistan's humanitarian support.

“Imagine-nearly half of that support is now gone. That's a tremendous impact,” he said.“We are working with international partners to reassess priorities and identify critical areas that urgently need support.”

He called for increased collaboration with other donors, including the European Union, and urged the international community not to forget Afghanistan.“The need is huge-not just in health but across all sectors. Let's look beyond the numbers and focus on the human impact.”

Meanwhile, Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali, the acting Minister of Public Health, said at a meeting in Kabul that over the past two decades, millions of dollars have been spent by the international community on Afghanistan's health sector, but no fundamental work has been done to truly resolve the people's health problems.

However, the ministry aims to carry out essential work that will ensure the health of future generations of the country, using limited resources and strong determination.

He emphasized that the ministry intends to gradually take on more responsibilities in the health sector so that Afghanistan can achieve a self-sufficient healthcare system using its existing resources.

