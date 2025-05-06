JAMIS Software Announces The Release Of JAMIS Prime ERP Version 9.0, With Enhanced Technology And Cybersecurity Capabilities, New Financial And Manufacturing Operations Features, And A Redesigned Mobile App Experience

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions tailored for government contractors and project-focused organizations, today announced the release of JAMIS Prime Version 9.0, a major update to its flagship product. This latest release introduces powerful new features across financials, manufacturing, platform integration, cybersecurity, and mobile usability, all designed to increase efficiency, collaboration, and data security.

New Financial Tools to Streamline Processes

JAMIS Prime now includes an advanced GL Workflow engine, enabling automated approval processes and tighter control over general ledger operations. The all-new AP Document mass processing capability offers enhanced accounts payable automation by enabling the processing of multiple invoices at once with simple drag and drop uploads.

Robust Platform Integration and Developer Tools

This release enhances JAMIS Prime's extensibility and platform integration. New features include seamless document management with Microsoft SharePoint and Box, including FedRAMP authorized content management solutions. Additionally, the Microsoft Teams Integration makes the industry leading collaboration software accessible from inside JAMIS Prime ERP. Users can now collaborate freely with internal and external contacts by clicking on the Teams icons within their Prime interface.

Enhanced Manufacturing Capabilities

Manufacturers will benefit from the introduction of the new Engineering Workbench, which supports seamless engineering change management. Prime also now has the capability to preassign lot and serial numbers to production orders enabling detailed traceability from raw materials to finished goods. And finally, Visual Production Schedules and Firm Scheduling of Orders offer real-time, drag-and-drop scheduling capabilities for improved planning and execution.

Mobile Experience Redefined

JAMIS Prime continues its commitment to mobile-first design with new Mobile Workspaces that allow users to interact with business data and workflows from any device. Enhanced personalization tools make it easier to configure mobile views and experiences to match individual user roles and preferences.

"With this release, we're empowering organizations to move faster, collaborate better, and operate more intelligently," said Jeff Noolas, President and CEO of JAMIS Software Corporation. "Our continued investment in user experience, integration, and cybersecurity reflects our mission to support the digital transformation of project-centric businesses."

Availability

The new version of JAMIS Prime ERP is available immediately to all current customers and partners. For a full list of features and a demo, please visit .

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors, nonprofits, and project-focused organizations. JAMIS Prime ERP helps organizations manage their finances, projects, people, and compliance requirements in one integrated cloud-based platform.

SOURCE JAMIS Software Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED