Databuoy Corporation Introduces License Plate Recognition To Enhance Shotpoint® Gunshot Detection System

Continuous Vehicle Buffering: Edge devices monitor local traffic, maintaining a rolling cache to preserve license plate and travel direction data in the event of a gunshot.

Instant Correlation: Gunshot events detected by Shotpoint are automatically linked with LPR data and associated video, consolidating all evidence into a single, time-stamped investigative record. Seamless Integration: The LPR module is compatible with ONVIF-compliant and RTSP cameras, allowing for rapid deployment in various environments.

Real-World Impact

Databuoy's advanced public safety technologies are designed for 24/7 persistent operations. Whether responding to a gunshot, an LPR hit, or a combination of both, the system processes and delivers critical data in seconds-arming first responders with situational awareness before they even arrive at the scene. This fusion of acoustic and visual data accelerates suspect identification, improves apprehension rates, and strengthens prosecutorial outcomes.

