INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Selectquote, Inc. (SLQT) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the"Company") (NYSE: SLQT) complied with federal securities laws. On May 1, 2025, the Department of Justice filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging that for six years Humana agreed to pay millions in kickbacks to the Company, conditioning the payments on"(1) SelectQuote delivering specific quantities of Medicare Advantage enrollments for Humana, (2) SelectQuote maintaining a"pod" of agents that sold only Humana policies, and (3) SelectQuote's other"multi-carrier" agents steering a substantial share of their overall business to Humana." Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

