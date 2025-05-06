New State-Approved Drivesafe Online Nevada Traffic Safety Course Helps Drivers Dismiss Tickets And Save Money

The defensive driving course of choice for safe drivers.

- Patrick MilehamWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DriveSafe Online is pleased to announce that its Nevada Traffic Safety Course is now officially state-approved and available for immediate enrollment. Designed for both court-ordered and voluntary use, the course provides a convenient, fully online solution for drivers seeking to dismiss tickets, satisfy court requirements, remove points from their driving record, or qualify for car insurance discounts.This launch comes as Nevada traffic fatalities continue to surge. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA ), Nevada experienced a 46% increase in traffic deaths over 10 years ending in 2023. The transportation research nonprofit TRIP estimates that in 2023 alone, fatal and serious crashes in Nevada led to $16 billion in societal harm, including $4 billion in economic costs and $12 billion in quality-of-life impacts. And the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reports that more than 400 people lost their lives on Nevada roadways in 2024, with numbers continuing to rise in 2025.“Nevada's growing number of traffic fatalities is more than a statistic, it's a call to action,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online director of editorial development.“Defensive driving education is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent crashes and save lives. Our mission is to give drivers the tools they need to make safer decisions behind the wheel.”Benefits of the Nevada Defensive Driving CourseDrivers who complete the DriveSafe Online Nevada Traffic Safety Course may be eligible to:.Dismiss Nevada traffic tickets.Remove up to three demerit points from their driving record.Satisfy court-ordered driver safety training.Earn an insurance discount.Improve driving skills and awarenessVisit DriveSafe Online Nevada to learn more or enroll today in the state-approved online traffic safety course that helps protect your record, your wallet, and your life.About DriveSafe OnlineThe library of DriveSafe Online safe driver training courses is developed and offered by NexLearn , an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. NexLearn is the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg's, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo.

