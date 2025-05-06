The WNET Group Names Randall T. Decker Senior Director, Technology

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, parent company of America's flagship PBS station THIRTEEN, announced the appointment of Randall T. Decker to Senior Director, Technology, effective immediately. Decker will oversee Infrastructure and Production Technology, as well as Engineering and Broadcast Services.

For the past 10 years Decker has consulted for The WNET Group, ensuring the security and stability of WNET's technology platform, as well as the implementation of major initiatives through team collaboration with Infrastructure, Production Services and Engineering.

"Randy has demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical and project management acumen, and a strong commitment to our goals," said Neal Shapiro, The WNET Group President & CEO. "We're excited to continue the great technological progress Randy has spearheaded thus far at the organization."

In 2011, Decker co-founded ZionMason, Inc., a consulting and software development company that provides operational efficiency services, project management, and systems development, including B2B, web, and SaaS applications. For nearly three decades prior, he held various positions at Pfizer, Inc. He was most notably Senior Director of Latin American Operations, where he supported growth of critical businesses in emerging markets in 73 sites across 18 countries and the West Indies, as well as the Director of U.S./Canadian Regional Facilities Operations, where he was accountable for the development of Pfizer's property portfolio.

Decker graduated from William Paterson University with a degree in Radio and Television/Interpersonal Communications and Union College of NJ with a degree in Architectural Engineering.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News ; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment, and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature , Great Performances , American Masters , and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs like NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi . Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase , interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding, and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

SOURCE WNET

