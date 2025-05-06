Century Communities Makes Bay City, TX Debut With Grand Openings At Two Communities

"We're honored and excited to join the Bay City community, and we can't wait to show local homebuyers everything these new homes have to offer," said Russell Edwards, Houston Division President. "Both Russell Ranch and Valor Park offer a versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans at a desirable price point, and with our models now open it's a great time to get in and find your best fit."

Both communities offer single-family homes, with prices starting from the mid $200s. In addition, each community offers high-quality included features with every floor plan, such as the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package, quartz and granite countertops, kitchen islands, and move-in packages.

More About Valor Park

From the mid $200s



8 floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

1,446 to 2,472 square feet

Serene, welcoming environment near schools, parks, and shopping centers, and a short commute to employers like Tenaris and Matagorda Regional Medical Center Model home for tour

2525 16th Street

Bay City, TX 77414

713.222.7000

More About Russell Ranch

From the high $200s



5 floor plans

3-4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,675 to 2,447 square feet

Waterfront homesites available

Upgraded features Model home opening in May

3559 Monroe Street

Bay City, TX 77414

713.222.7000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

