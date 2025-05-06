The Boston Globe To Host Salute To Nurses Celebration

RSVP to Attend the Event on May 20 in the Seaport

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe, in partnership with Keches Law, presents the 2025 Salute to Nurses Celebration , an event honoring the dedication, hard work, and tireless commitment of local nurses with a well-deserved evening of appreciation, recognition, and networking with colleagues for our region's healthcare heroes.

The annual Celebration will take place on Tuesday, May 20 at The Grand, located at 58 Seaport Boulevard in Boston. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, offering a festive atmosphere with music, complimentary refreshments, and appetizers throughout the evening.

"Nurses are a vital part of our healthcare system, and the Globe is so proud to celebrate their talent, selflessness, and compassion with our partners from Keches Law," said Erika Hale, vice president of events at Boston Globe Media. "Our Salute to Nurses Celebration is a way of expressing our deepest gratitude for their service to our community."

Admission to the "Salute to Nurses" celebration is free for all nurses aged 21 and over. A valid nursing ID is required for entry. Nurses are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their spot at this special event. For more information and to RSVP, please visit .

For more information, email [email protected] .

Contact: Carla Kath, Director of Communications, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe , Boston , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and Boston magazin .

SOURCE The Boston Globe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED