National Park Trust Celebrates 15Th Anniversary Of National Kids To Parks Day On Saturday, May 17, 2025, With The Launch Of The Updated Parkpassport App

National Park Trust Celebrates 15th Anniversary of National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Post thi

We know that kids need parks, and parks need kids. For 15 years, Kids to Parks Day has inspired families to get outside, connect with nature, and support the parks they love. In 2025, that mission is more important than ever," said Grace Lee, executive director of National Park Trust.

Kids to Parks Day has grown in engagement every year. The United States Senate has passed bipartisan resolutions of support each year, thousands of cities and towns in all 50 states have hosted Kids to Parks Day events over the years, and millions of children have participated in park events across the country.

"Spending time enjoying our public lands and parks plays a vital role in children's health and well-being. We also believe that kids who grow up exploring parks are more likely to become the future stewards these spaces need to thrive," added Lee.

To learn more about the 15th annual Kids to Parks Day, find events near you, and download free park activity guides for all ages, visit parktrust/kids-to-parks-day .

ABOUT NATIONAL PARK TRUST

National Park Trust's mission is to preserve parks today and create park stewards for tomorrow. Since 1983, the Park Trust has acquired many of the missing pieces of our national parks, benefiting 55 national park sites across the country. Our national youth education and family initiatives, including our Buddy Bison, College Ambassador and Military Family Programs, and National Kids to Parks Day, serve tens of thousands of children annually and cultivate future park stewards. We believe our public parks, lands, and waters should be cared for, enjoyed, and preserved by all for current and future generations. Find out more at parktrust.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ivan Levin at 540.818.5818 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Park Trust