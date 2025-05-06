Noldor Rewires Insurance Data Infrastructure To Power Growth Across Program And Specialty Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transforming program data into one of the most valuable assets across the marketplace

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noldor , the insurance data infrastructure platform purpose-built for the program and specialty markets, is transforming how data flows through the ecosystem-turning fragmented data into a strategic asset that empowers market participants to connect, collaborate, and compete with greater speed and clarity.

From managing general agencies (MGAs) and insurance companies to reinsurers, coverholders, and capacity providers, today's insurance ecosystem runs on inconsistent spreadsheets, static bordereaux, and siloed systems. Noldor changes that with a platform that not only ingests and cleans data-it transforms it into a shared asset fueling underwriting, distribution, claims oversight, compliance, and reinsurance strategy .

“Insurance doesn't suffer from a lack of data-it suffers from a lack of usable data,” said Scott Quiana, CEO of Noldor.“We're not here to replace your systems. We connect them. We make the data usable, portable, and powerful-no matter where it comes from or how it's formatted.”

Noldor acts as connective tissue across the value chain, bridging the operational gaps between systems, entities, and geographies. Built to support both U.S. regulatory frameworks and London Market standards-including Lloyd's delegated underwriting authority data requirements-Noldor helps partners speak the same data language and work from the same source of truth.

That shared clarity powers more than compliance. It enables faster underwriting, smarter claims decisions, live portfolio insights, and dynamic capacity management. And, because Noldor adapts to each partner's existing systems and structures, it delivers immediate impact without requiring a costly overhaul.

In a market defined by volatility-from economic shifts to regulatory pressure-clarity and responsiveness are no longer luxuries; they're requirements. Noldor delivers both. As more data flows through the platform, it continuously improves, offering insurers, MGAs, and partners a scalable edge in program performance, counterparty evaluation, and capacity deployment.

Whether you're launching a new program, optimizing risk appetite, or entering new markets, Noldor gives you the confidence to move fast-and the clarity to move smart.

About Noldor

Noldor is more than a data platform-it's infrastructure for the future of insurance. With real-time insights, seamless system integrations, and automation across every data touchpoint, Noldor empowers insurers and their partners to execute with agility, collaborate without friction, and enter new markets ahead of the competition. Through automation and standardization, Noldor helps businesses eliminate data inconsistencies, accelerate growth, and future-proof. For more information, please visit .

