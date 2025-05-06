BB-Builder.Pro Launches Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Remodeling Packages In Seattle—Clarity, Craftsmanship, And No Surprise Costs
With three thoughtfully designed tiers, homeowners can now select a remodeling solution that fits their space, style, and budget-without getting bogged down in complex estimates or unexpected costs.
3 Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Packages:
Package 1: Essential Refresh – $22,000
Clean and cost-effective-perfect for quick, modern upgrades.
- Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring Prefabricated tub or shower unit Prefabricated wall panels New fixtures (faucet, vanity, toilet, etc.) Efficient, professional installation
Package 2: Modern Makeover – $25,000
A stylish upgrade that blends quality with affordability.
- Floor tile installation New tub with tile wall surround New plumbing fixtures High-quality materials and finishes
Package 3: Luxury Spa Retreat – $30,000
A fully custom bathroom experience with premium features.
- Custom walk-in tiled shower with tiled walls Custom tile shower pan with glass door Floor tile installation Smart toilet Upgraded lighting system and luxury finishes
All packages include professional design consultation , complete project management , and well-known attention to detail and craftsmanship. Homeowners can also personalize finishes and features to better match their individual style or needs.
Why Fixed Pricing?
Remodeling a bathroom often comes with uncertainty-hidden costs, shifting timelines, and unclear expectations. developed these fixed-price packages to give Seattle-area homeowners peace of mind , budget control , and a smoother experience from start to finish .
This model empowers homeowners to confidently plan their renovation, knowing exactly what's included and how much it will cost-before the first tile is laid.
Now Serving Seattle and Surrounding Areasnew fixed-price guest bathroom remodeling packages are available now in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland , and nearby neighborhoods. Homeowners can explore package options and schedule a free consultation by visiting .
About
is a Seattle-based remodeling company specializing in bathrooms, kitchens, and full-home renovations. Known for quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and professional service, is committed to making the remodeling process clear, efficient, and enjoyable for every homeowner.
