BB-Builder.Pro Launches Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Remodeling Packages In Seattle—Clarity, Craftsmanship, And No Surprise Costs

With three thoughtfully designed tiers, homeowners can now select a remodeling solution that fits their space, style, and budget-without getting bogged down in complex estimates or unexpected costs.

3 Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Packages:

Package 1: Essential Refresh – $22,000

Clean and cost-effective-perfect for quick, modern upgrades.



Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring

Prefabricated tub or shower unit

Prefabricated wall panels

New fixtures (faucet, vanity, toilet, etc.) Efficient, professional installation

Package 2: Modern Makeover – $25,000

A stylish upgrade that blends quality with affordability.



Floor tile installation

New tub with tile wall surround

New plumbing fixtures High-quality materials and finishes

Package 3: Luxury Spa Retreat – $30,000

A fully custom bathroom experience with premium features.



Custom walk-in tiled shower with tiled walls

Custom tile shower pan with glass door

Floor tile installation

Smart toilet Upgraded lighting system and luxury finishes

All packages include professional design consultation , complete project management , and well-known attention to detail and craftsmanship. Homeowners can also personalize finishes and features to better match their individual style or needs.

Why Fixed Pricing?

Remodeling a bathroom often comes with uncertainty-hidden costs, shifting timelines, and unclear expectations. developed these fixed-price packages to give Seattle-area homeowners peace of mind , budget control , and a smoother experience from start to finish .

This model empowers homeowners to confidently plan their renovation, knowing exactly what's included and how much it will cost-before the first tile is laid.

Now Serving Seattle and Surrounding Areas

new fixed-price guest bathroom remodeling packages are available now in, and nearby neighborhoods. Homeowners can explore package options and schedule a free consultation by visiting

About



is a Seattle-based remodeling company specializing in bathrooms, kitchens, and full-home renovations. Known for quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and professional service, is committed to making the remodeling process clear, efficient, and enjoyable for every homeowner.



Media Contact:





Source:

