Summer In Orlando Shines With An All-New Theme Park, Unforgettable Experiences And Major Sporting Events

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This summer marks one of the most exciting seasons in Orlando's history, with the first new theme park in 25 years opening in May, and a wave of new experiences and sporting events that continue to give travelers new reasons to choose Orlando," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Whether you're a first-time visitor or a regular to our destination, this summer Orlando delivers new unbelievably real vacation opportunities for all types of travelers."

NEW ATTRACTIONS

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort 's Universal Epic Universe opens May 22 with 50 attractions across five immersive worlds: Celestial Park offers a lush journey through the stars; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic blends 1920s Paris with the iconic British Ministry; SUPER NINTENDO WORLD brings to life the colorful realms of Mario and friends; Isle of Berk takes guests on dragon-filled adventures inspired by How to Train Your Dragon; and Dark Universe delves into a world of monsters, myth and mad science.

Walt Disney World Resort



Two new shows will debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios starting May 27: " The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure ," and " Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After ."

Test Track presented by Chevrolet will feature new scenes that highlight technological advances at EPCOT . Magic Kingdom Park introduces Disney Starlight , the first nighttime parade since 2016.

SeaWorld Orlando

Expedition Odyssey at SeaWorld Orlando is the world's first immersive Artic-themed flying theater.

LEGOLAND Florida



SEA LIFE Florida is a new aquarium attraction opening May 23. LEGO Festival is happening each weekend in May, leading up to World Play Day on June 11.

UPCOMING SPORTING EVENTS



Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium will host matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on June 17, 20, 24, 26, 30 and July 4, bringing global soccer stars to Orlando.

Orlando City Soccer Club takes on various teams this summer at Inter&Co Stadium: FC Cincinnati (June 28), CF Montreal (July 12), New York City FC (July 16), Inter Miami CF (Aug. 10), Sporting KC (Aug. 16), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Aug. 30). Orlando Pride , the 2024 National Women's Soccer League champions, take on various teams at Inter&Co Stadium: Houston Dash (June 7), Utah Royals FC (Aug. 3), Racing Louisville FC (Aug. 9), NJ/NY Gotham FC (Aug. 29).

UNIQUE DINING OFFERINGS



Orlando's dining scene earned acclaim in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida , adding two new Michelin-starred Orlando restaurants, including its first Two Michelin Starred venue, Sorekara . The destination now boasts 59 recognized spots: 9 Michelin Starred, 15 Bib Gourmands and 35 Recommended. Bourbon Steak by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina opens at The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin. Corazón by Baires is a new speakeasy experience with Latin American cuisine. Other standout newcomers include the Michelin Recommended Gyukatsu Rose, nightlife hub Live! at The Pointe Orlando, Japanese speakeasy Nabe, plus Saigon Snow and Sparrow Wine Bar & Lounge .

ACCOMMODATIONS



Universal Helios Grand Hotel boasts 500 rooms, 35 suites and direct access to Universal Epic Universe.

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World debuts 365 renovated cabins.

Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows offers spacious villas, including two-bedroom penthouses with Magic Kingdom views.

The LEGOLAND Hotel at LEGOLAND Florida Resort debuts 20 reimagined rooms, including DUPLO, LEGO Friends and LEGO NINJAGO designs.

Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort each offer 750 space-themed rooms with expansive pools and resort amenities.

Villatel Orlando Resort features 270 themed villas for up to 26 guests, plus 256 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy units and Splash Cove waterpark. Ramada Plaza Resort & Suites International Drive Orlando is completing a $7 million renovation to modernize all standard guestrooms in May.

