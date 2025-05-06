Staffhealth Joins The Elite Accushield Verified Alliance, Setting The Standard For Senior Living Staffing

ATLANTA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffHealth ( ), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing solutions nationwide, proudly announces its decision to join the Accushield Verified Alliance - a move that underscores the company's ongoing commitment to transparency, resident safety, and exceptional service in senior living communities.

The Accushield Verified Alliance, created by Accushield , is rapidly becoming the gold standard for healthcare staffing companies that want to differentiate themselves in the senior living and skilled nursing sectors. Agencies that earn this elite third-party verification enjoy unmatched credibility and become top-recommended partners for operators seeking fully credentialed, compliant, and trustworthy staffing solutions.

"Joining the Accushield Verified Alliance is a major milestone for StaffHealth and a powerful validation of the standards we uphold every day," said Wendy Rewerts, Director of On-Demand Staffing, of StaffHealth. "Communities know they can trust our caregivers not just because we say so - but because we've proven it through the industry's most rigorous credentialing and compliance verification available."

By becoming a member of this exclusive Alliance, StaffHealth unlocks significant advantages:



Preferred Referrals: Senior living operators increasingly seek staffing partners pre-verified by Accushield, streamlining the decision process and giving Alliance members a direct edge.

Verified Trust: Through independent third-party credential validation, StaffHealth stands out as a proven, transparent partner committed to resident safety. Accelerated Growth: Alliance membership positions StaffHealth as a first-choice partner for senior living communities eager to meet today's rising safety and compliance expectations.

Senior living operators nationwide are demanding more - and the Accushield Verified Alliance is now seen as the badge of trust that communities look for when choosing staffing partners.

Staffing companies outside the Alliance risk being overlooked as communities prioritize working only with fully vetted, high-compliance providers.

By Staffhealth joining the Accushield Verified Alliance it sends a strong message: when it comes to safeguarding resident well-being, not every staffing agency measures up - but the ones that do are setting themselves apart for success.

For more information about StaffHealth's services, visit or contact Anthony Miller, [email protected] . For more information about the Accushield Verified Alliance, visit .

About StaffHealth:

StaffHealth is a leading PRN staffing partner for senior living, post acute, and log-term care communities nationwide. Our easy-to-use platform makes it simple to request, manage, and fill shift with a 24/7 live scheduling support. Facilities can click or call to book help they need, whenever they need it. With innovative technology, rigorous credentialing, clear pricing, and an unwavering commitment to quality, StaffHealth is helping to redefine healthcare staffing - one community at a time.

About Accushield

Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that foster safe and thriving senior living communities. With its innovative visitor management system, Accushield empowers communities to efficiently manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

SOURCE Accushield

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED