CBD In Pro Sports: Fusion Welcomes MLS Shift Toward Wellness Integration

Use of CBD among professional soccer players is on the rise

MIAMI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Major League Soccer (MLS) announced a major policy change to allow team sponsorships of CBD products for its athletes. CBD products must be certified by NSF International, and cannot contain psychoactive levels of THC, following the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and FIFA guidelines. This followed the World Anti-Doping Agency removal of CBD from its list of prohibited substances in 2018.

Increasingly accepted as a great way for athletes to recover and improve their overall wellbeing, the National Women's Soccer League has led the way in accepting CBD sponsorship opportunities. As early as 2020, the Utah Royals, North Carolina Courage, and the Portland Thorns all had signed CBD partnership agreements.

Fusion CBD Products is known for sponsoring athletes in combat sports such as UFC and MMA, as well as sponsoring the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since 2019. "Supporting the emerging CBD culture in athletics is part of our mission," said Fusion CBD Products CEO Danny Campolargo. "CBD can be transformative for professional athletes who want to improve their physical and mental health by providing muscle and joint relief, speeding recovery time, and reducing stress. We've been approached by the Philadelphia Union soccer franchise to discuss a potential sponsorship opportunity."

Due to the nature of the beautiful game, lower extremity injuries are most commonly reported by MLS players. They include hamstring, ankle, and adductor strains. Whether it's topical CBD for localized soreness or systemic relief of inflammation from CBD oils and capsules, Fusion CBD Products offers versatile solutions and precise dosing for the everyday wear and tear professional athletes experience.

According to a 2023 study , "Cannabidiol in sports: insights on how CBD could improve performance and recovery," CBD can improve sleep quality and quantity, reduce training and competition stress, act as an anti-inflammatory, and provide soreness relief. A full range of Fusion CBD Products sports supplements are available.

About Fusion CBD Products

Based in Miami, Florida, Fusion CBD Products was established in 2019. Made from 100% organic, GMO-free hemp extract grown in the United States and processed in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, Fusion CBD Products include CBD oils, intimacy products, gummies, capsules, and topicals to help customers - from sidewalk strollers and their pet companions to competitive athletes - live healthy, active lives.

