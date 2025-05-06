Noble Research Institute Expands Regenerative Land And Business Management Courses To Florida, North Dakota And Oregon In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These new course locations are more than just pins on a map-they represent Noble's dedication to transforming American grazing lands through education and practical application. From the rangelands of Oregon to the prairies of North Dakota and the unique ecosystems of Florida, Noble is building a nationwide community of producers committed to applying regenerative principles. By sharing knowledge and tools relevant to any region, the organization empowers farmers and ranchers to achieve healthier soil, more productive grazing lands and sustainable business success across diverse landscapes.

Registration is now open for the following courses, including:

Noble Grazing Essentials , a 3-day course on improving grazing management for long-term profits



June 4-6, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Sept. 3-5, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma Oct. 7-9, 2025, in Perryville, Arkansas

Noble Land Essentials , a 2-day course on restoring soil health using the six soil health principles



July 15-16, 2025, in McKenzie, North Dakota

Aug. 6-7, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Oct. 7-8, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma Nov. 11-12, 2025, in Bluffton, Georgia

Noble Profitability Essentials , a 2-day course on strategies to maximize operation profitability



June 11-12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri July 30-31, 2025, in Pendleton, Oregon

Business of Grazing , a 3-day course on aligning grazing strategies with business goals



June 24-26, 2025, in Fredericksburg, Texas

Sept. 23-25, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Oct. 14-16, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma Nov. 18-20, 2025, in Winter Garden, Florida

Along with these in-person products, Noble also offers Land Stewardship , a free, online and on-demand course, and Noble Land Essentials Online , the fully online, self-guided version of its popular seated course.

"Noble's mission has long been to serve farmers and ranchers across the country with practical, research-based education on the practice of regenerative principles," said Sky Toney, regenerative ranching advisor and Noble Land Essentials facilitator at Noble Research Institute. "This continued expansion into the Midwest, Pacific and Southern regions allows us to meet producers where they are and provide adaptive solutions for diverse ecosystems and operations."

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

