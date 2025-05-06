Luminocity Festival Brings The Largest Immersive U.S. Dinosaur Walk Through Lights Festival To The Mall Of Georgia, May 15Th To June 15Th, 2025!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to return to the Atlanta area, with its rich mix of culture that champions entertainment and art, and recognizes the memory-making value of experiential events such as ours," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity.

The festival combines cutting-edge animatronics featuring over 70 life-sized dinosaurs, along with hundreds of stunning light sculptures. Interactive Dino-themed attractions include the Dino Bounce House, Dino Speedway, a Safari Train Ride, and much more. Aspiring paleontologists can dig for fossils and treasures in the Safari Dig and Fossil Hunt. Adults and children can enjoy delicious food truck offerings amid the convenience of our Food and Relaxation Zone.

Adding to the excitement, the festival offers unique weekly themed events including a "School's Out!" celebration, our "Dino-Bash!" party, "Dinosaur Wranglers," and an Axe Throwing competition; complete with themed prizes and rich photo opportunities. And bring home the adventure with dino-themed toys, gifts and souvenirs at Lumi's Gift Shop.

Venue and Ticketing Information:



Location: The Mall of Georgia (3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519)

Parking: Parking is FREE. We are located on the north side of the mall, between the Belk and Von Maur stores.

Tickets are available online at luminocityfestival, or on-site. Opening Ceremony: On May 15th at 6:00pm, LuminoCity will be hosting an Opening Ceremony.

Participants will include local dignitaries, business leaders and community partners. Media are invited to attend. Link to media kit assets here .

About LuminoCity Festivals

LuminoCity is a dynamic light-art brand that takes the creative journey from concept through design, manufacturing, and presentation. Our diverse, mission-driven team is inspired by the storied tradition of Chinese lantern making, blending distinctive backgrounds to create contemporary art that transforms imaginative ideas into stunning works of light and color.

